English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gravita India; target of Rs 600: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Gravita India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated March 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 22, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on Gravita India


    Gravita India Ltd. (Gravita) is a global leading non‐ferrous secondary metal and one of India’s largest secondary Lead metal producing company. Incorporated in 1992, Gravita India Ltd. (Gravita) is engaged in the recycling of Used Lead Acid Batteries, Cable Scrap / other Lead Scrap, Aluminum Scrap and Plastic Scrap, etc. It is not only present in India but also has a significant presence outside India as well. The state-of-the-art recycling facilities are located in the established growth centres of Asia, Africa and Central America. It enjoys patronage of its products in more than 59 countries. In addition, GIL also provides turnkey solutions to recycling industry and has supplied more than 60 recycling projects across the world. It has a well-entrenched global scrap collection network that helps it to secure scrap resources at globally competitive prices.



    Outlook


    Hence, we initiate “BUY” on the stock and value the stock at 15.79x FY24 earnings to arrive at the target of Rs 600/- per share.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:30 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 344.00, down Rs 8.80, or 2.49 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 355.80 and an intraday low of Rs 337.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 13,449 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 31,902 shares, a decrease of -57.84 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.26 percent or Rs 0.90 at Rs 352.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 398.20 and 52-week low Rs 73.00 on 03 February, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 13.61 percent below its 52-week high and 371.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,374.90 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gravita India #Hem Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 03:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.