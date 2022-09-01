Buy Grasim; target of Rs 1880: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Grasim

Diversified portfolio offers long-term growth opportunities GRASIM’s FY22 Annual Report highlights integration across the value-chain and diversification into new businesses. The key strategic elements are: 1) capacity expansion to cater to the growing demand across businesses; 2) increase in percentage of chlorine integration to 40% by FY25; 3) improving share of renewable energy (RE) in the overall power mix; 4) setting up zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plants to reduce emissions; and 5) foray into high growth businesses – Paints and B2B e-commerce.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,880.

At 14:23 hrs Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,686.30, up Rs 7.40, or 0.44 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,706.25 and an intraday low of Rs 1,664.00.

It was trading with volumes of 28,044 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 61,417 shares, a decrease of -54.34 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.87 percent or Rs 14.55 at Rs 1,678.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,939.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,276.90 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.03 percent below its 52-week high and 32.06 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 111,011.73 crore.

