Buy Grasim; target of Rs 1715: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Grasim

GRASIM plans to foray into B2B e-commerce in the Building Materials segment. This will entail an investment of INR20b over the next five years. The commercial launch of this platform is expected in six-to-12 months. This business is expected to turn EBITDA positive at the end of the investment period and achieve cash breakeven in seven years. All OPEX and capex have been considered in deciding the required investments in the business. The Building Materials Procurement segment (industry size: USD100b) has clocked ~14% CAGR over the last three years. The management said this space offers a huge growth opportunity (current digital penetration of ~2%). Lower capital requirements compared to standalone business segments, along with a very high growth potential, makes this an exciting business case. The decision for evaluation of any new business depends on: 1) growth opportunities, 2) scalability, 3) ability to generate better profitability/IRR, and 4) adjacencies with existing business segments.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR1,715 per share (6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA for the standalone business and 35% holding company discount for its holding in subsidiary companies).

More Info

At 17:30 Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,464.95, up Rs 23.30, or 1.62 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,466.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,443.00.

It was trading with volumes of 17,580 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,082 shares, a decrease of -56.14 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.02 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 1,441.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,939.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,276.90 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.46 percent below its 52-week high and 14.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 96,436.99 crore.

