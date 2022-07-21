English
    Buy Grasim; target of Rs 1715: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Grasim recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1715 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    July 21, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Grasim


    GRASIM plans to foray into B2B e-commerce in the Building Materials segment. This will entail an investment of INR20b over the next five years. The commercial launch of this platform is expected in six-to-12 months. This business is expected to turn EBITDA positive at the end of the investment period and achieve cash breakeven in seven years. All OPEX and capex have been considered in deciding the required investments in the business. The Building Materials Procurement segment (industry size: USD100b) has clocked ~14% CAGR over the last three years. The management said this space offers a huge growth opportunity (current digital penetration of ~2%). Lower capital requirements compared to standalone business segments, along with a very high growth potential, makes this an exciting business case. The decision for evaluation of any new business depends on: 1) growth opportunities, 2) scalability, 3) ability to generate better profitability/IRR, and 4) adjacencies with existing business segments.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR1,715 per share (6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA for the standalone business and 35% holding company discount for its holding in subsidiary companies).

    At 17:30 Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,464.95, up Rs 23.30, or 1.62 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,466.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,443.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 17,580 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,082 shares, a decrease of -56.14 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.02 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 1,441.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,939.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,276.90 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.46 percent below its 52-week high and 14.7 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 96,436.99 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:54 pm
