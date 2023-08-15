Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 2150: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) reported a better-than-expected standalone operational performance for Q1FY2024 led by a sharp q-o-q recovery in Viscose OPMs while Chemical lagged. Viscose division to hold margins while Chemical might slide in the near term as Q1 exit prices tread lower compared to average Q1. Domestic slowdown in China remains a hangover on global prices. Paints operations are on track to commence from Q4FY2024. B2B e-commerce business launched across three states. Net Debt to inch up with high capex spends over the next two years.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150, as we pencil in upwardly revised UltraTech valuation and increased Aditya Birla Capital valuation.

