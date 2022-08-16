English
    Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 1881: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1881 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries


    Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) reported stellar performance for Q1FY2023, led by strong volume growth in VSF and historically high operating margins in its chemical and textile business verticals. The company reiterated its paints capex of Rs. 10,000 crore by FY2025, while it continues to expand its existing businesses especially the chemical division. Easing of VSF and caustic prices along with elevated input costs may put pressure on OPM in the near term. However, healthy demand and increasing value-added products would aid growth over the medium to long term.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Grasim with a PT of Rs. 1,881 factoring upwardly revised estimates and lower holding company discounts for its investments, especially in UltraTech, which has a strong growth outlook going ahead.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:45 pm
