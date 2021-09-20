MARKET NEWS

Buy Grasim Industries: target of Rs 1880: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1880 in its research report dated September 17, 2021.

September 20, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Grasim Industries


Grasim stands to benefit from government’s relief package to telecom sector as Vodafone Idea avoids bankruptcy and gets fairly longer period to better manage cash flows. Grasim’s chemicals business is slated to benefit from rising caustic soda prices which have been on an uptrend with caustic soda flakes and lye prices rising 6% q-o-q and 17% q-o-q respectively during Q2FY2022 till date. VSF prices have been treading lower since March 2021 while spreads with cotton have risen to historic highs, which may drive up VSF prices as demand picks up.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 1880 reducing holding company discount for its listed entities in financial services and telecom.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Grasim Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 20, 2021 01:07 pm

