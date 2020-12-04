PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Grasim Industries: target of Rs 1120: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.
Broker Research
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries


VSF prices have risen by 27% from the historic lows in August 2020, led by strong demand in the Chinese textile market. The benefit of higher VSF prices is likely to accrue in ensuing quarters. Caustic soda prices have started bottoming out during October and November 2020, which along with healthy demand for chlorine to improve upon profitability going ahead. Exit from the fertilizer business, partnership with Lubrizol, and increasing capex in the standalone business instill confidence on increasing focus on its core business.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 1,120 as we roll forward our valuation multiple for the standalone business and improve upon the valuation of its subsidiaries, Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Grasim Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.