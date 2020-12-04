Buy Grasim Industries: target of Rs 1120: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries

VSF prices have risen by 27% from the historic lows in August 2020, led by strong demand in the Chinese textile market. The benefit of higher VSF prices is likely to accrue in ensuing quarters. Caustic soda prices have started bottoming out during October and November 2020, which along with healthy demand for chlorine to improve upon profitability going ahead. Exit from the fertilizer business, partnership with Lubrizol, and increasing capex in the standalone business instill confidence on increasing focus on its core business.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Grasim with a revised PT of Rs. 1,120 as we roll forward our valuation multiple for the standalone business and improve upon the valuation of its subsidiaries, Aditya Birla Capital and Vodafone Idea.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.