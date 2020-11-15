PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grasim Industries: target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Grasim Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Grasim Industries


Both of Grasim’s key verticals witnessed strong sequential improvement in OPM led by demand improvement, lower input costs and fixed cost reduction leading to higher-than-expected standalone net earnings for Q2. Divestment of low RoCE Fertiliser business to improve focus on core businesses. Partnership with Labrizol to help increase chlorine integration. Confidence in demand environment led to increasing capital expenditure for capacity expansion in both Viscose and Chemical divisions.


Outlook


We upgrade Grasim to Buy with a revised PT of Rs.1010 as we factor in our revised PT of Ultratech, increase multiple for standalone business and reduce holding company discount of subsidiaries.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:29 am

