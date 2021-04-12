English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated April 08, 2021.

Broker Research
April 12, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


Over the last few months there has been a healthy uptick in global steel prices as well as global steel production levels. We believe graphite electrode players will be a key beneficiary of the current upcycle in steel. Even during the first couple months of CY21, global crude steel production witnessed steady growth, auguring well for graphite electrode majors. During January-February 2021, global steel production was at 315 million tonnes (MT), up 6.6% YoY. In addition to higher global steel output, steel prices have witnessed healthy strength. Both above-mentioned factors i.e. higher global steel output and strength in global steel prices has put graphite India in a sweet spot.



Outlook


We value the stock at 6x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 825 (earlier Rs 500). We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Apr 12, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.