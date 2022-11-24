 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

Nov 24, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity is 98000 tonnes per annum. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.

Hence, we upgrade the stock from REDUCE to BUY. We value GIL at Rs 440, 6.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.