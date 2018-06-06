Buy Granules India; target of Rs 98: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Granules India

Net Sales stood at INR 5,038 Mn which was up by 41.8% y-o-y and 22.7% q-o-q. The rise in revenues was due to higher utilizations from the new capacities and rise in prices of Ibuprofen. EBIDTA stood at INR 436 Mn which degrew by 43.6% y-o-y and 41.1% q-o-q. Increase in R&D and material cost led to contraction of EBITDA margins by 1311 bps y-o-y and 936 bps q-o-q. The company has reported margins of 8.66% in Q4FY18 against 18.3% in Q3FY18. The company has reported profit of INR 172 Mn in Q4FY18 against the profit of INR 302 Mn in Q3FY18. PAT Margin for the quarter stood at 3.42% down by 393 bps q-o-q and 680 bps y-o-y. Higher depreciation and lower EBITDA led decline in PAT margins.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 80 the stock is trading at PE of 9.8x at FY20 with EPS of INR 8.2. We recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and value the stock at 12x FY20E EPS of INR 8.2 with a target price of INR 98 indicating 14.3% upside from CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.