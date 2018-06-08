App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:27 PM IST

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 97: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Granules India


Granules (Inc) is a leading generic player in the Indian pharmaceutical industry with a 2/3rd of its revenue generated from North America and Europe and the rest coming from Emerging markets like India. Q4FY18 revenue grew significantly by 39% YoY on incremental sales from newly added capacities while PAT de-grew by 55% on account of higher raw material (RM) cost and one time inventory write off. Production (in metric tonnes) increased by 41%(API), 45%(PFI) and 43% (FD) in Q4FY18 on a YoY basis. We expect EBITDA margin to remain in 17-19% range for FY19-20E with new launches in US and passing on of higher RM cost. We forecast a PAT CAGR of 6% for FY19-20 resp. on back of increasing revenue and improving margins.


Outlook


We value Granules at 14x on FY20E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs97 and retain the Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Granules India #Recommendations

