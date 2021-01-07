Buy Granules India: target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Granules India

Granules is witnessing strong traction across segments, which is expected to sustain in the coming quarters as well. A favorable mix, operational efficiencies accruing would drive the margin expansion, which in turn would help company clock a 32% earnings CAGR over FY2020 to FY2023. Sturdy growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet and healthy return ratios augur well and could result in multiple re-rating.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Granules India Limited (Granules) with an unchanged PT of Rs 475.

