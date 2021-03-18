Buy Granules India: target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Granules India

Granules’ outlook is robust across segment with finished dosages (FD) segment is expected to be a key growth driver. The core molecules are also expected to sustain growth momentum backed by geographic expansion. Granules is in the midst of diversifying / shifting its supplier base to India to lower dependence on china. Also higher input costs (largely for paracetamol) could pressurise margins, though expected to be a transient issue for 1-2 quarter only. Sturdy growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet & return ratios augur well.

Outlook

We re-iterate our Buy recommendation on Granules India Limited (Granules) with an unchanged PT of Rs 475.

