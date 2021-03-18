English
Buy Granules India: target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated March 16, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Granules India


Granules’ outlook is robust across segment with finished dosages (FD) segment is expected to be a key growth driver. The core molecules are also expected to sustain growth momentum backed by geographic expansion. Granules is in the midst of diversifying / shifting its supplier base to India to lower dependence on china. Also higher input costs (largely for paracetamol) could pressurise margins, though expected to be a transient issue for 1-2 quarter only. Sturdy growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet & return ratios augur well.



Outlook


We re-iterate our Buy recommendation on Granules India Limited (Granules) with an unchanged PT of Rs 475.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:00 pm

