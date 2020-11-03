172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-granules-india-target-of-rs-460-icici-direct-5994351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India


Q2 revenues grew 22.7% YoY to Rs 858 crore on the back of strong growth across segments. Formulations (FD) grew 22.4% YoY to Rs 430 crore, API grew 17.2% to Rs 255 crore and PFI grew 32.6% to Rs 173 crore. EBITDA margin improved 935 bps YoY to 29.9% due to change in product mix, higher operational efficiency. EBITDA grew 78.6% YoY to Rs 256 crore. PAT grew 70.8% YoY to Rs 164 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to higher tax rate.


Outlook


We like Granules’ clear vision to play on its strength of economies of scale and gradually expand into more complex products/forms to improve margins. Sustained margin expansion is likely to support FCF generation despite brownfield capex lined up till FY23E. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 460 (15x of FY23E EPS of Rs 30.6).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.