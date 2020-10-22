172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-granules-india-target-of-rs-459-krchoksey-5999331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 459: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 459 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Granules India


Granules India reported Revenue growth of 22.7% YoY (up 16.7% QoQ) to INR 85,812 Lakhs in Q2FY21. EBITDA grew 78.6% YoY (up 39.7% QoQ) to INR 25,641 Lakhs in Q2FY21. EBITDA margin expanded to 29.9% in Q2FY21 (+935bps YoY), and expanded 492bps on QoQ basis. Net Profit grew 70.8% on YoY and 46.8% on QoQ basis to INR 16,363 Lakhs. Company launched 1 product through Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. during the quarter and received 4 ANDA/dossier approvals. The Company’s Board of Directors have recommended a second interim dividend of INR 0.25/share. Granules’ Net Debt decreased by 25.8% YoY and Net Debt/EBITDA stood at 0.7x at the end of H1FY21. Company reported ROCE of 33.2%, on account of higher capacity utilization.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 17.5x/16.0x on FY21E/FY22E earnings. We continue to apply P/E multiple of 19.0x on FY22E EPS of INR 24.2/share (earlier INR 20.5/share) to arrive at a revised target price of INR 459/ share, an upside of 18.9% over the CMP. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a “BUY” on the shares of Granules India.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India #KRChoksey #Recommendations

