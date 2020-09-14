172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-granules-india-target-of-rs-410-motilal-oswal-5835811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 410: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated September 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Granules India


Granules India’s (GRAN) efforts of building complex products should transform into money-making opportunities for the company over the next 12-18 months. GRAN has received 7 ANDA approvals over the past 12 months, which has less than 5 competitors. Specifically, the recent ANDA approval for GRAN’s g-Focalin XR (market size of USD556m and considering 5 peers), we expect the company to garner USD35m on an annualized basis post launch of the product. We remain positive on GRAN due to better growth prospects in the Formulations (FD) business, new product additions in the API segment, and reduced costs owing to backward integration. We have raised our EPS estimate by 16%/13% for FY21/FY22E to factor in the upside from limited-competition products.


Outlook


We have also raised P/E multiple to 15x (from 14x earlier) to factor in the increasing capabilities of GRAN’s niche launches. Accordingly, we arrive at a TP of INR410 on 12-month forward earnings basis. Re-iterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.