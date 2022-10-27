English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 27, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India


    Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. • Revenue mix FY22: Formulations – 52%, API (API+PFI) – 48% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 81% to FY22 revenues.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) Focus on diversification of API portfolio, 2) Focus on margin improvement via proposed product mix changes and capex on backward integration, 3) Compelling risk-reward matrix based on FY24E earnings. Valued at Rs 410 i.e. 15x FY24E EPS of Rs 33.8.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Granules India - 271022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.