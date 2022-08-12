Buy Granules India; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India

GRAN delivered a better than expected 1QFY23 performance, led by better operating leverage. It intends to add biotechnology as a new lever of growth. Likewise, it has acquired a small biotech company, which adds fermentation-based capabilities. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 8% each, factoring in: a) reducing cost pressures in terms of raw materials as well as logistics cost, b) improvement in the availability of key raw materials for Paracetamol, and c) improving operational cost for the ANDA-related business. We continue to value GRAN 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR370. We remain positive on GRAN on account of: a) its differentiated technologies for manufacturing, b) its robust ANDA pipeline, and c) easing of cost pressures in core molecules. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We continue to value GRAN 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR370.

