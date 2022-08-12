English
    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India


    GRAN delivered a better than expected 1QFY23 performance, led by better operating leverage. It intends to add biotechnology as a new lever of growth. Likewise, it has acquired a small biotech company, which adds fermentation-based capabilities. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 8% each, factoring in: a) reducing cost pressures in terms of raw materials as well as logistics cost, b) improvement in the availability of key raw materials for Paracetamol, and c) improving operational cost for the ANDA-related business. We continue to value GRAN 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR370. We remain positive on GRAN on account of: a) its differentiated technologies for manufacturing, b) its robust ANDA pipeline, and c) easing of cost pressures in core molecules. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We continue to value GRAN 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR370.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:35 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.