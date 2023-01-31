Buy Granules India; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India

Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. • Revenue mix Q3FY23: Formulations – 46%, API (API+PFI) – 54% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 81% to FY22 revenues.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) focus on diversification of API portfolio, 2) focus on margin improvement via proposed product mix changes and capex on backward integration, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix based on FY25E earnings. Valued at Rs 355 i.e. 12x FY25E EPS of Rs 29.5.

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research