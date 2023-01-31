English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated January 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 31, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India

    Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. • Revenue mix Q3FY23: Formulations – 46%, API (API+PFI) – 54% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 81% to FY22 revenues.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the back of 1) focus on diversification of API portfolio, 2) focus on margin improvement via proposed product mix changes and capex on backward integration, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix based on FY25E earnings. Valued at Rs 355 i.e. 12x FY25E EPS of Rs 29.5.