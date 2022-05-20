English
    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India


    Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. • Revenue mix FY22: Formulations – 52%, API (API+PFI) – 48% • Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 81% to FY22 revenues.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on the back of 1) launches lined up across geographies along with incremental contribution from MUPS block, 2) focus on backward integration, 3) initiatives like passing on price hike to customers, and 4) compelling risk-reward matrix based on FY24E earnings. Valued at Rs 345 i.e. 14x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 24.6

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:09 pm
