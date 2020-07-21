App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 340: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Granules India


GRAN’s Q1 print was solid, with revenue/EBITDA beating our estimates by 9%/18% − the best ever for the company. Gross margins rose 600bps qoq, helped by higher realizations, product rationalization and better mix. Current quarter GMs are largely sustainable, as per management, and should help drive a 30% increase in PAT in FY21. Over the last four quarters, GRAN’s gross margins have improved by ~900bps and we factor in 600bps improvement in GMs yoy in FY21. Balance sheet improvement continued, with leverage further down (net debt/EBITDA at 0.8x vs. 1.2x in FY20), though FCF generation was relatively weak (Rs373mn) due to higher WC. In line with management guidance, promoter pledge fell to ~8% from ~37%.



Outlook


We raise FY21/22/23 EPS by 13%/8%/10%, factoring in higher margins. With strong operating performance and a leaner balance sheet, we expect GRAN to re-rate. We retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs340. GRAN remains our top small cap pick and OW in EAP.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Granules India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.