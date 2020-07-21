Buy Granules India; target of Rs 330: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Granules India

Granules India’ Q1 FY21 exceeded our expectations on all fronts and so far was one of its best quarters. Sales grew 24% y/y to `7.4bn driven by its formulations and PFI divisions. The former grew 35.2% to `3.9bn, the latter 42% to `1.4bn. API sales at `2.1bn came flat. Product rationalization and market-share gains in high-value products led to a 1,092bp surge in the gross margin (60%). The EBITDA margin though expanded 430bps to 25% due to product-recall costs (`97m) and higher employee cost. PAT was up 32.6% to `1.1bn. We expect ~21%/~27% revenue/PAT CAGRs over FY20-23.

Outlook

We roll over valuations to FY23 and raise our target to `330 (earlier `312) while retaining our Buy call.







