App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 327: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Granules India


Granules achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs.736cr during Q1FY21 with a YoY growth of 24%. The Finished Dosages segment grew by 35% during the quarter as the company successfully launched Colchicine tablets and Butalbital APAP caffeine tablets in the U.S The company reduced its Promoter pledge percentage from 37.6% to 8.7% through the recent buyback process. We expect net profit to grow at a CAGR of 22% over FY20-FY22E on the back of new launches, entry into new geographies as well as its cost optimization measures.



Outlook


Hence we value Granules at 15x FY22E EPS and reiterate a "Buy" rating, with a target price of Rs.327.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Granules India #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.