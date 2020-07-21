Buy Granules India; target of Rs 327: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Granules India

Granules achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs.736cr during Q1FY21 with a YoY growth of 24%. The Finished Dosages segment grew by 35% during the quarter as the company successfully launched Colchicine tablets and Butalbital APAP caffeine tablets in the U.S The company reduced its Promoter pledge percentage from 37.6% to 8.7% through the recent buyback process. We expect net profit to grow at a CAGR of 22% over FY20-FY22E on the back of new launches, entry into new geographies as well as its cost optimization measures.

Outlook

Hence we value Granules at 15x FY22E EPS and reiterate a "Buy" rating, with a target price of Rs.327.







