Buy Granules India ; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Granules India

Post delivering spectacular earnings growth (76% YoY) in FY20, Granules India’s (GRAN) posted strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT in 1QFY21. This was led by new launches in formulations (FDs) and better market penetration for intermediates (PFIs). We have raised our EPS estimate by 12%/6% for FY21/22E to factor in (a) the increased FD business on account of ANDA launches in the US, (b) addition of new molecules in the API segment, (c) increased traction in existing products, and (d) improving profitability due to backward integration. We value GRAN at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR315. Re-iterate Buy.

Outlook

We value GRAN at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR315/share. Maintain Buy.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.