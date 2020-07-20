App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India ; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated July 18, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Granules India


Post delivering spectacular earnings growth (76% YoY) in FY20, Granules India’s (GRAN) posted strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT in 1QFY21. This was led by new launches in formulations (FDs) and better market penetration for intermediates (PFIs). We have raised our EPS estimate by 12%/6% for FY21/22E to factor in (a) the increased FD business on account of ANDA launches in the US, (b) addition of new molecules in the API segment, (c) increased traction in existing products, and (d) improving profitability due to backward integration. We value GRAN at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at price target of INR315. Re-iterate Buy.



Outlook


We value GRAN at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR315/share. Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.