English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India


    Granules India (GRAN) delivered better-than-expected 4QFY22 performance at operational level. Better realization from paracetamol supported by new launches resulted in improved profitability on a QoQ basis. We cut our EPS estimates by 3%/5% for FY23E/FY24E to factor in: a) increased price erosion in the base portfolio, b) opex towards MUPS/oncology block and c) higher freight cost.


    Outlook


    We value GRAN at 12x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR300.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Granules India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 07:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.