Buy Granules India; target of Rs 150: Centrum Research

Centrum Research's research report on Granules India

We maintain our Buy rating for Granules India (GIL) and revise the TP to Rs150 (earlier Rs160) based on 14x March’20 EPS of Rs10.7. GIL’s Q4FY18 revenues were higher than our and consensus expectations. However, EBIDTA and net profit were lower than expectations due to the sharp rise in material cost. GIL reported 39% YoY growth in revenues, margin decline of 1,270bps to 8.7% and net profit decline of 55%YoY. As per the management, GIL did not face pricing pressure in the US market. We expect GIL to benefit from the economies of scale. We further expect its performance to improve led by its profitable product mix, capacity expansion of API and PFI, focus on cost optimisation and upward movement on the value chain.

We maintain our Buy rating and revise our TP to Rs150, based on 14x March’20E EPS of Rs10.7, with an upside of 82.7% over CMP.

