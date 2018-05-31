App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 25, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Granules India


Driven  by  fresh  capacities  in  API/PFI  and  resumption  of OTC product supplies  for  the  US partner, revenues grew 42%YoY to Rs 5.0bn in 4QFY18.  However,  steep  price  increase in key raw materials (ex. Acetic acetate), unfavorable  geographic  mix  and  inventory write off led to sharp fall in EBITDA  margin  from 18% in 3QFY18 to 8.7% in 4QFY18. As a result, reported PAT  was  at Rs 204mn, down 55%YoY. GRAN had taken Rs 240mn incremental R&D spend  through  P&L  in  4QFY18,  due to new accounting policies. Moreover, there was Rs 120mn inventory write off. Adjusted for these expenses, EBITDA margin  was  at 18%. The impact of raw material price hike and business mix was only ~300-400bps, in our view.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock  is  trading  at  15.7x  FY18E, 11.6x FY19E and 8.6x FY20E, still 50% cheaper  to  industry peers. We continue to maintain BUY with reduced TP of Rs 115 (12x FY20E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

