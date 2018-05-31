Buy Granules India; target of Rs 115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Granules India

Driven by fresh capacities in API/PFI and resumption of OTC product supplies for the US partner, revenues grew 42%YoY to Rs 5.0bn in 4QFY18. However, steep price increase in key raw materials (ex. Acetic acetate), unfavorable geographic mix and inventory write off led to sharp fall in EBITDA margin from 18% in 3QFY18 to 8.7% in 4QFY18. As a result, reported PAT was at Rs 204mn, down 55%YoY. GRAN had taken Rs 240mn incremental R&D spend through P&L in 4QFY18, due to new accounting policies. Moreover, there was Rs 120mn inventory write off. Adjusted for these expenses, EBITDA margin was at 18%. The impact of raw material price hike and business mix was only ~300-400bps, in our view.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at 15.7x FY18E, 11.6x FY19E and 8.6x FY20E, still 50% cheaper to industry peers. We continue to maintain BUY with reduced TP of Rs 115 (12x FY20E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.