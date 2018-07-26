App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India: Motilal Oswal

Granules India 1QFY19 sales grew 17 percent YoY to Rs 450 crore, led by finished dosages and APIs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy rating on Granules India post Q1 results with a target price of Rs 130. Granules India 1QFY19 sales grew 17 percent YoY to Rs 450 crore, led by finished dosages and APIs.

Gross margin declined from 53 percent in 1QFY18 to 45 percent primarily due to increase in raw material prices. However, Granules India has been able to pass on the raw material price hike to customers and there has been some cooling off QoQ; hence, gross margin has improved sequentially. EBITDA declined 14 percent YoY to Rs 72.6 crore.

"We believe Granules India capex cycle is close to over and its efforts should start to deliver hereon. The management expects margin recovery in coming quarters on the ramp-up of new capacity utilization, passing on of high RM cost, and key launches in the US," said the report.

The domestic brokerage firm expects the EBITDA and PAT to grow by over 25 percent CAGR over FY18-20. It increased FY19E EPS by 7 percent on the back of higher other income and increase in income from JVs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.