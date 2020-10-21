172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-granules-india-limited-target-of-rs-475-sharekhan-5993081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India Limited; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Granules India Limited has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Granules India Limited


Results were ahead of estimates. Tapping new geographies, strong product pipeline, growth in existing core molecules & capacity expansion to drive sales growth. Favorable mix, benefits of operating leverage accruing would lead to OPM expansion. Strong earnings visibility, a sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios augur well and could result in multiple re-rating for the stock.


Outlook
We retain a Buy rating on Granules with a revised PT of Rs 475. Q2FY2021 was yet another quarter of stellar performance with sales and PAT growing sturdily by 22.7% and 70.8% YoY respectively.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Buy #Granules India Limited #Recommendations #Sharekhan

