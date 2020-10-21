Buy Granules India Limited; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Granules India Limited

Results were ahead of estimates. Tapping new geographies, strong product pipeline, growth in existing core molecules & capacity expansion to drive sales growth. Favorable mix, benefits of operating leverage accruing would lead to OPM expansion. Strong earnings visibility, a sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios augur well and could result in multiple re-rating for the stock.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Granules with a revised PT of Rs 475. Q2FY2021 was yet another quarter of stellar performance with sales and PAT growing sturdily by 22.7% and 70.8% YoY respectively.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.