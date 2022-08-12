English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy GR Infraprojects: target of Rs 1620: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on GR Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on GR Infraprojects


    GR Infraprojects (GRIL) is a leading player in the roads and highways sector having an overall order book size of Rs 17,005.6 crore. The company has delivered 26.6% revenue CAGR during FY16-22, wellcomplemented by 33.6% EBITDA CAGR and 39% PAT CAGR • Prudent management, lean balance sheet position, healthy return ratios.


    Outlook


    We assign BUY rating (vs. REDUCE earlier) on the company as asset monetisation through InvIT will boost scalability, ahead. We value GRIL at a target price of Rs 1,620.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    GR Infraprojects - 110822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #GR Infraprojects #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.