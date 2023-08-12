Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 635: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports Limited (GKEL) posted yet another muted quarter with a 15.7% y-o-y decline in revenue to Rs. 514.6 crore, a 16.6% y-o-y dip in PAT to Rs. 33 crore, and 83 bps y-o-y expansion in EBITDA margin to 11.8% (versus gross margin expansion of 444 bps). Management expects recovery from H2FY2024 (Q2 to be muted) as initial talks with customers for the spring-summer season show good signs of revival. In the long term, volume-led revenue growth would be driven by factors such as China +1 strategy, FTA with UK, and capacity expansion (to add ~Rs. 450 crore revenue). EBITDA margin is likely to see an improvement of ~1.5% in the long term, largely driven by better operating efficiencies and improved product mix. The company remains net cash positive with Rs. 433 crore.

Outlook

The stock trades at 19x/14x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 635.

