Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

May 03, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gokaldas Exports has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

Gokaldas Exports (GEL) is one of India’s leading apparel exporters with an annual capacity of 36 million+ pieces. Gokaldas focuses on manufacturing complex garmenting products that insulate it from other price based competition. Impressive clientele of leading international brands with ‘GAP’ and ‘H&M’ being major contributor to revenues. US contributes ~80% of sales • Under the leadership of the new MD (post exit of Blackstone in FY18), Gokaldas has scripted a successful turnaround of its business operations.

Outlook

We like GEL as a structural long term story to play the apparel export space. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value GEL at Rs 570 i.e. 19x FY24E EPS.

first published: May 3, 2022 08:36 pm
