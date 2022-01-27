MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 502: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Gokaldas Exports has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Gokaldas Exports


    Gokaldas Exports Q3FY22 Consolidated Revenue grew 17% QoQ to INR 521 Cr (+96% YoY). Q3FY22 EBITDA grew 20% QoQ to INR 56 Cr (+182% YoY). Q3FY22 EBITDA Margin expanded by 25bps QoQ to 11% (+324bps YoY). Q3FY22 PAT grew 5% QoQ to INR 30 Cr (+398% YoY). Q3FY22 PAT Margin expanded by 52bps QoQ to 8% (+246bps YoY). During the last nine months, the company has incurred CAPEX of INR 52 Crores towards capacity expansion and modernization. The Company has reduced its net debt to INR (71.3) Crores Vs INR 166.2 Crores as of FY21. As a result, the Finance costs for Q3FY22 were down 20% to INR 9 Cr.


    Outlook


    We maintain a BUY rating with a TP of INR 502 (20x P/E on FY24E EPS), with a 23% upside. Gokaldas Exports is on a road to growth with it’s constant expansion initiatives and robust order book to back it up.


    At 17:30 Gokaldas Exports was quoting at Rs 391.25, up Rs 9.60, or 2.52 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 417.55 and an intraday low of Rs 374.50.

    It was trading with volumes of 103,626 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,790 shares, an increase of 70.47 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.44 percent or Rs 12.70 at Rs 381.65.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 417.55 and 52-week low Rs 73.05 on 27 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 6.96 percent below its 52-week high and 431.83 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,307.10 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Gokaldas Exports #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:13 pm
