Buy Gokaldas Exports; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports delivered a strong performance with healthy profitability growth in Q2FY21 and strengthened b/s through debt reduction. Post a 32% fall in revenue in Q1FY21, it has seen a swift recovery in Q2FY21, posting de-growth of 5.9% YoY to Rs 340.5 crore (up 46% QoQ). The base quarter (Q2FY20) included MEIS income worth Rs 8.7 crore that was reversed in December 31, 2019. Adjusting for the same, the decline in revenue would have been 3.6%. The decline was also owing to the company cutting down low margin domestic business and pivoting to exports markets (exports grew by 8% YoY in Q2FY21). Gross margins improved 208 bps YoY to 48.3%. Furthermore, significant cost saving initiatives (employee expenses, other expenses down 17%, 4% to Rs 101 crore, Rs 31 crore, respectively) led operating margins to expand 474 bps YoY to 8.4%. Despite other income declining 65% YoY to Rs 4.4 crore (base quarter had forex gain worth Rs 7.5 core), healthy operational performance led the company to report PAT of Rs 8.7 crore vs. Rs 4.1 crore (up 111% YoY). Better working capital management (release of cash worth Rs 65 crore) led to OCF worth Rs 131 crore in H1FY21 vs. Rs 55 crore in H1FY20. Hence, net debt declined by ~Rs 78 crore to Rs 125 crore (D/E: 0.7x).

Outlook

we expect the company to generate 14% RoCE by FY23E. Net D/E ratio is expected to remain below 1.0x. Gokaldas trades at reasonable valuations of 3.1x FY23E EV/EBITDA and 4.7x FY23E EPS. We reiterate BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 100 (6.0x FY23E EPS, previous TP: Rs 75).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.