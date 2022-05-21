English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 975: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Consumer recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer


    GCPL’s 4QFY22 results were largely in line. While the management indicated a sequential gross margin pressure in 1QFY23, led by palm oil cost inflation, the repeal of the Indonesian palm oil ban from 23rd May’22 is potentially good news for subsequent quarters. The new senior management appointees from Unilever are a welcome move. Significant steps appear to have been taken to reduce complexity and SKUs, with the introduction of LUPs in HI and Hair Color to drive category growth. After the double-digit sales growth in FY21 and FY22, following a lull in the preceding five years, an incipient turnaround was evident, which will only be boosted in subsequent years by efforts as a part of the strategic refresh by the new CEO. While RM cost inflation (already part of our forecasts) can affect FY23 EPS, GCPL has the potential to deliver mid-to-high teens earnings growth beyond that. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    With investments by the new CEO focused on boosting growth in the high margin, high RoCE domestic business, earnings growth outlook beyond the near term is strong. Valuations of 36.9x FY24E EPS are inexpensive. We maintain our BUY rating with a target price of INR975 (45x FY24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Godrej Consumer #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 07:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.