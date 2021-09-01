MARKET NEWS

Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Godrej Consumer recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated August 30, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer


Even before the new CEO has taken over, likely in Oct’21, GCPL has been performing consistently well in various large categories over the past year. As highlighted in our 1QFY22 results note, both key domestic categories of Household Insecticides (HI) and Soaps posted a double-digit two-year CAGR during the quarter. The sales momentum is also leading to increased asset turns. Consequently, ROCE seems poised to cross 20% levels for the first time in a decade, after languishing in the mid-teens for most of this period.



Outlook


The outlook remains promising, with the possibility of significant improvements. ROCEs could improve further in case of a) the sales momentum picking up further under the new CEO, b) a further increase in the contribution of the higher margin, higher ROCE domestic business to sales (nearly 2x higher margins in domestic v/s international business), and c) continued efforts to boost margins and ROCEs in the international business. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR1,250 (45x Dec’23 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Godrej Consumer #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Sep 1, 2021 12:45 pm

