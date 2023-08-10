Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer

GCPL’s consolidated revenue and operating profit were in line with estimates, whereas adj. PAT missed our estimate by 14.7%, affected by the currency depreciation in Nigeria. Reported PAT declined 7.6% YoY due to a stamp duty payment on the acquisition of the Raymond business. GP margin expanded by 710bp YoY/80 bp QoQ to 53.7%. Notably, EBITDA margin improved 280bp YoY despite a 59% rise in consolidated ad-spends. The RCCL business incurred an operating loss due to reducing inventory levels from 80-90 days to 10 days. However, the management aims to achieve equivalent profitability to the organic business. A healthy pace of earnings growth (EBITDA/PAT CAGRs in mid-20s over FY23-FY25E) is likely to be led by: a) superior growth in highly profitable markets such as India and Indonesia; b) volume growth; and c) continuing capacity enhancement by capex in the organic portfolio.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,200 (based on 45x FY25 EPS).

