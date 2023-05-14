Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1130: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer (GCPL)’s consolidated revenue and gross profit was in line, while EBITDA was marginally higher than our estimates. The company delivered a strong volume growth of ~13% YoY in the India branded business. Importantly, EBITDA grew ~32% YoY despite a ~21% YoY rise in consolidated ad-spends. Outlook on the margin is getting better, led by decreasing input costs and cost-saving initiatives. The management also reiterated its strategy, wherein it would concentrate on category development activities, simplification of business, and focus on people & planet along with profitability. Healthy pace of earnings (mid-20’s CAGR on EBITDA and PAT over FY23- FY25E) is likely to be led by: a) superior growth in highly profitable markets, such as India and Indonesia; b) focus on profitability in Africa; and c) continuing working capital improvement in the overseas business.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,130 (based on SoTP valuation: 55x domestic business, 25x Indonesia business, 15x GAUM, other business and RCCL).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Godrej Consumer - 12 -05 - 2023 -moti