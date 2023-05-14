Buy Godrej Consumer; target of Rs 1130: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Consumer
Godrej Consumer (GCPL)’s consolidated revenue and gross profit was in line, while EBITDA was marginally higher than our estimates. The company delivered a strong volume growth of ~13% YoY in the India branded business. Importantly, EBITDA grew ~32% YoY despite a ~21% YoY rise in consolidated ad-spends. Outlook on the margin is getting better, led by decreasing input costs and cost-saving initiatives. The management also reiterated its strategy, wherein it would concentrate on category development activities, simplification of business, and focus on people & planet along with profitability. Healthy pace of earnings (mid-20’s CAGR on EBITDA and PAT over FY23- FY25E) is likely to be led by: a) superior growth in highly profitable markets, such as India and Indonesia; b) focus on profitability in Africa; and c) continuing working capital improvement in the overseas business.
Outlook
We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,130 (based on SoTP valuation: 55x domestic business, 25x Indonesia business, 15x GAUM, other business and RCCL).
