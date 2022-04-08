Buy Godrej Consumer Products: target of Rs 959: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL)’s Q4FY2022 performance will be affected by global commodity inflation, slowdown in the domestic market, and sustained subdued performance in the Indonesia business. We expect GCPL’s consolidated revenue to grow by 6% (led by 7-8% growth in the domestic business, while the international business will remain flat). Higher input cost inflation would lead to a 375 bps decline in the gross margin and a 173 bps decline in OPM. Despite near-term headwinds, management is focusing on achieving double-digit revenue growth (mix of volume and value) in FY2023. The product basket is showing strength with 85% of the portfolio gaining market share.



Outlook

The stock has corrected by ~18% in past three months (and 24% in last six months) and is trading at discount valuations of 39.4x/33.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 959.

More Info

At 17:30 Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 811.80, up Rs 30.25, or 3.87 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 832.75 and an intraday low of Rs 790.00.

It was trading with volumes of 212,040 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 83,493 shares, an increase of 153.96 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.83 percent or Rs 28.80 at Rs 781.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,138.50 and 52-week low Rs 660.20 on 03 September, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.7 percent below its 52-week high and 22.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 83,013.13 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More