Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 954: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

During the quarter, revenue stood at INR 29,158 Mn, growth of 6.8% YoY driven by price hikes; India volumes declined by 3% in Q4FY22. For FY22 revenue was INR 1,22,765 Mn, growth of 11.3% YoY. In Q4FY22,EBITDA stood at INR 5,025 Mn, declining by 12.6% YoY and margins de-grew by 382 bps YoY to 17.2%. For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 24,917 Mn, growth of 2.0% YoY and margins at 20.3%, contracting by 186 bps YoY. PAT for the quarter stood at INR 3,633 Mn, decline of 0.7% YoY and NPM at 12.5% (-94 bps YoY). For FY22, PAT grew by 3.6% to INR 17,834 Mn, with margins contracting by 108 bps to INR 14.5%.



Outlook

We expect overall Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to increase by 10.5%/12.9%/17.5% over FY22-24E. We value the company at a P/E multiple of 40x (unchanged) to its FY24E EPS of INR 24.06 implying a target price of INR 954 per share (unchanged) with an upside of 25.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we change our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd to “BUY”.

