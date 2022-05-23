English
    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 954: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 954 in its research report dated May 21, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


    During the quarter, revenue stood at INR 29,158 Mn, growth of 6.8% YoY driven by price hikes; India volumes declined by 3% in Q4FY22. For FY22 revenue was INR 1,22,765 Mn, growth of 11.3% YoY. In Q4FY22,EBITDA stood at INR 5,025 Mn, declining by 12.6% YoY and margins de-grew by 382 bps YoY to 17.2%. For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 24,917 Mn, growth of 2.0% YoY and margins at 20.3%, contracting by 186 bps YoY. PAT for the quarter stood at INR 3,633 Mn, decline of 0.7% YoY and NPM at 12.5% (-94 bps YoY). For FY22, PAT grew by 3.6% to INR 17,834 Mn, with margins contracting by 108 bps to INR 14.5%.



    Outlook


    We expect overall Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to increase by 10.5%/12.9%/17.5% over FY22-24E. We value the company at a P/E multiple of 40x (unchanged) to its FY24E EPS of INR 24.06 implying a target price of INR 954 per share (unchanged) with an upside of 25.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we change our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd to “BUY”.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
