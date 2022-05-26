English
    Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 878: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 878 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


    Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of India’s leading home-grown household & personal care company. It also has presence in other countries like Indonesia, Africa, US, Middle East, among others • Revenue grew 6.8% YoY to Rs. 2,916cr in Q4FY22 driven entirely by pricing. EBITDA margin declined -380bps YoY to 17.2% due to higher commodity inflation and weak performance in Indonesia. GCPL posted Q4FY22 PAT of Rs. 384cr (-10.7% YoY).



    Outlook


    We expect the business to continue its growth momentum with improvement in the margins as the company has taken measured price hikes to counter inflation. Hence, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 878 based on 39x FY24E adj. EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 08:32 am
