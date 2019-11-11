Buy Godrej Consumer Products target of Rs 865: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) domestic business revenue stood flat in Q2FY2020 due to price-offs in categories such as soaps and household insecticide (HI); volume growth improved to 7% (from 5% in Q1FY2020). HI category saw recovery in the performance with 4% growth after several quarters of lull performance. Indonesia business registered strong performance, while Africa business saw significant improvement in margins.
Outlook
Receding concerns in domestic and international business provides good earnings visibility over the next two to three years; upgraded to Buy with revised price target of Rs. 865.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.