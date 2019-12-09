App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products target of Rs 865: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated December 06, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Increased temperature and excessive rains have led to a rise in dengue cases in India, which, along with the receding threat of illegal incense sticks, will help the household insecticides (HI) category post good growth in Q3FY2020 as against Q2 and Q1. Volume growth in the soaps category is likely to sustain, driven by consumer offers. The international business is expected to perform well, driven by good growth in Indonesia, whereas margin expansion is expected to sustain in Africa due to cost-saving programmes. The current valuation of 33.6x FY2021 earnings and 28.7x FY2022 earnings is reasonable compared with sector P/E.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 865.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 9, 2019 02:44 pm

