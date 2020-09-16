172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-godrej-consumer-products-target-of-rs-850-sharekhan-5847831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated September 15, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Godrej Consumer Products


Discounted valuations of 37x/32x FY2022E/23E EPS to large peers, long-term growth prospects and focus on strengthening balance sheet make it a better play in the FMCG space. Household Insecticides will maintain good run in domestic market led by share gains and better penetration in rural markets; soaps regained growth momentum on improved supply and strong traction in key brands. Africa has recovered from lows with the region quickly exiting the pandemic situation; operational performance to be better in Q2. New leadership’s focus on driving growth through faster innovations, cross pollination and shortening working capital cycle augurs well.


Outlook


Reiterate Buy on Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) with a revised price target of Rs. 850.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.