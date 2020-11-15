PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 776: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 776 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is one of India’s leading home-grown household & personal-care company. It also has presence in other countries like Indonesia, Africa, US, Middle East, among others. Revenue grew 10.8% YoY to Rs. 2,915cr, led by strong growth in domestic (+10.4% YoY), and overseas business (+11.7% YoY). Gross margins dropped 61bps YoY to 56.0% impacted by higher operating cost. However, EBITDA rose 18.7% YoY, with EBITDA margins expanding 160bps YoY to 23.5%, supported by strong growth across the segments and lower selling and general expenses. Resultantly, adjusted PAT improved 19.3% YoY to Rs. 458cr.


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock on the back of strong quarter and robust growth across the segments. Also, margin expansion on cost control should support performance further. Therefore, we upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised TP of Rs. 776 based on 41x FY22E P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations

